Ex-WWE star Ashley Massaro dies aged 39

Ashley Massaro competed at WrestleManias 23 and 24

Former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro has died at the age of 39.

Massaro competed for the WWE women's championship against Melina at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 and was included in the 'BunnyMania' Lumberjill match at WrestleMania 24.

Ashley Massaro ❤️ Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019

She got her start in sports entertainment by winning the 2005 Raw Diva Search, landing a one-year contract in the process, and became a valet for WWE tag team champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

A WWE statement read: "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

"She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends."

Several tributes have already been paid on social media, with current WWE competitor Maria Kanellis saying: "I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at WrestleMania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together.

"It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. I'm heartbroken for her family."

Mick Foley wrote: "This is just awful news - Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me... I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice... and now she's gone."