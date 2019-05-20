WATCH: Finn Balor's brutal ladder bump in chaotic Money In The Bank match!

1:13 Andrade crushed Finn Balor in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a sunset flip powerbomb that the WWE fans won’t forget in a hurry Andrade crushed Finn Balor in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a sunset flip powerbomb that the WWE fans won’t forget in a hurry

Money In The Bank ladder matches are renowned for their brutal bumps but Finn Balor may have set a new standard in last night's battle for the briefcase.

In previous years, competitors such as Shelton Benjamin and Jeff Hardy have put their bodies on the line in the multi-man mash-ups, in which the ladders become very useful weapons.

Last night's match was no exception and it was Balor's performance which was the stand-out - and which suggests the popular Irishman will be in a world of pain for most of this week.

He took a chokeslam and a suplex onto a ladder but arguably the most eye-catching was the sunset flip powerbomb Balor received from Andrade as both men took an enormous risk to gain an upper hand in the match.

The moment was one of those classic spots which you don't want to watch but just can't help yourself being drawn to, and will feature in many 'top 10 most violent ladder match moments' countdowns for years to come.

