WWE: The Undertaker returns to Raw ahead of Goldberg clash

The Undertaker will be back on Raw tonight ahead of his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown on Friday

The Undertaker will grace Monday Night Raw with his macabre presence tonight as he looks ahead to an in-ring return against Goldberg.

Goldberg will come out of retirement to face The Phenom in the feature match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday night, an event which screens live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The contest represents the first match between the two competitors, who have a combined age of 104, and Taker's appearance on Raw will be followed this week by a maiden SmackDown outing for Goldberg.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

There will also be a 50-man battle royal on the cards, reproducing the multi-man match which was staged at the company's first Saudi event in 2018, the Greatest Royal Rumble.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are also scheduled to compete at Friday's pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on tonight's Raw

Lesnar to cash in tonight

As confirmed by his advocate Paul Heyman, Lesnar will cash in his Money In The Bank contract against Universal champion Seth Rollins during tonight's live episode of Raw.

Lesnar learned about the one-year clause in the contract last week and following the McMahon family's opening of an executive review into his subsequent actions, Heyman went on the offensive, declaring that his client would take a proactive rather than reactive strategy and would cash in on Rollins this Monday.

The element of surprise will give Lesnar a major advantage in his quest to reclaim the top WWE singles title but he will also surely be wary of the fact that the man currently in possession of it - Rollins - is the man who dethroned him at WrestleMania in April.

Drew McIntyre's bitter feud with Roman Reigns has spread out to include The Usos and The Revival

Reigns to team up with Usos

Reigns' rivalry with Drew McIntyre has burned ever since WrestleMania 35, while the tag-team enmity between The Usos and The Revival is just getting started.

On tonight's Raw, the two grudges will collide in a six-man tag match that pits Reigns and his twin cousins against McIntyre and the self-proclaimed 'Top Guys' - who are already one up on The Usos following a victory two weeks ago.

Which team will walk out of Raw with bragging rights? And what consequences will it have for the tag-team title picture going forward?