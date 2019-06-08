WWE: Goldberg suffers concussion in Undertaker match at Super ShowDown

0:38 Goldberg speared Undertaker twice in quick succession early in their match at Super ShowDown Goldberg speared Undertaker twice in quick succession early in their match at Super ShowDown

Goldberg has revealed he suffered a concussion during his comeback match against The Undertaker on Friday night.

The former WCW World and WWE Universal champion returned to the ring to face The Phenom in the main event of Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Undertaker picked up the victory following a chokeslam in a match which last just under nine minutes.

Although it is not known at which point the concussion happened, Goldberg cut his head after colliding with the corner post early in the contest and suffered a significant amount of blood loss afterwards.

On Twitter he wrote: "Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found "pleasure" ..... hope ur happy."

The match was Goldberg's first since his defeat to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

