WWE Raw: What's Brock Lesnar's next move in pursuit of Seth Rollins?

Brock Lesnar intended to cash in his Money In The Bank contract at Super ShowDown - but failed

Brock Lesnar's planned Money In The Bank cash-in did not happen on Friday night at Super ShowDown.

The Beast arrived in Jeddah fully intending to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins, and made a move in that direction after the Universal champion had completed a grueling defence of his crown in the event's opening match.

But Paul Heyman stumbled through the ropes as he and his client made their entrance and the distraction was enough for Rollins to drop Lesnar with a low blow.

From there, he ran wild with a series of chair shots to leave his potential challenger well and truly down and out.

Lesnar has a year to cash in his championship opportunity so must now decide if he is to seek instant revenge against Rollins or bide his time and wait for a time when The Architect is in another vulnerable position.

Lynch fired up for Evans

The WWE women's division had the night off at Super ShowDown but Becky Lynch kept herself busy, engaging in a fierce war of words on Twitter with Beth Phoenix's husband Edge.

An actual match between Phoenix and Lynch, however, will have to wait, with Lacey Evans still very much in the hunt for the Raw women's championship.

Lynch and Evans will go one-on-one at Stomping Grounds on June 23 and therefore there is still plenty of television time for one of the combatants to gain the upper psychological hand.

Who will step up to challenge Joe?

Samoa Joe is back in possession of the United States championship after Rey Mysterio handed it back to him due to injury on last week's Raw.

Just to emphasise that particular chapter in the title's history, The Samoan Submission Machine then attacked Mysterio, locking him in the Coquina Clutch, injury and all.

There is no shortage of contenders for the US title on Raw, and with Mysterio likely to be on the sidelines now for even longer, somebody can step up and stake a claim tonight.