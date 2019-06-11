WWE Raw: Seth Rollins to defend Universal title against Baron Corbin

2:59 Seth Rollins sent a painful message to his Stomping Grounds challenger Baron Corbin when Sami Zayn got overzealous as the 'impartial' outside official in Raw’s main event Seth Rollins sent a painful message to his Stomping Grounds challenger Baron Corbin when Sami Zayn got overzealous as the 'impartial' outside official in Raw’s main event

Baron Corbin will get a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal title at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view a week on Sunday.

Corbin confirmed he has been given the opportunity to replay the Super ShowDown match between the pair, with the added stipulation that he can also name a special guest referee for the bout.

Rollins was at least spared a Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in from Brock Lesnar this week, but had his hands full with Kevin Owens, who used the wild card rule to insert himself in a match against the champion in the Raw main event.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Owens' acolyte Sami Zayn was at ringside as an 'outside referee' and made his presence felt, dragging the actual match official out of the ring as Rollins was about to record a pinfall victory following a Stomp.

Zayn then made himself the referee and goaded Rollins into an attack which led to a DQ defeat for the Beastslayer, who went on to brutalise the makeshift official with a chair, before using the same weapon to chase off Corbin.

1:19 Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are the new Raw tag-team champions Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are the new Raw tag-team champions

The Revival win Raw tag-team titles

The Raw tag-team championships have new owners, with the self-styled 'top guys' Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson taking the belts from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a triple threat which also included The Usos.

Ryder took the brunt of a splash from a superkick-happy Jey Uso, who has traded wins with The Revival alongside his twin brother Jimmy in recent times.

But unbeknown to Jey, Dawson had tagged in on him before he took flight for said splash, which made Dawson the legal man. After Jey nailed the splash, Dawson threw him off the pinfall position and stole the win with some help from Wilder, who held Jey's leg to stop him from breaking up the three-count.

While it might not have been the cleanest of victories, it is enough to make The Revival two-time Raw tag champions.

2:45 Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss picked up a massive victory over Champions Becky Lynch and Bayley Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss picked up a massive victory over Champions Becky Lynch and Bayley

Big win for Bliss & Evans

The Raw and SmackDown women's champions united to face their common enemies on the red brand but came up short in a losing tag-team effort.

Monday night champion Becky Lynch joined forces with her Tuesday equivalent Bayley to face the women who will challenge for their titles at Stomping Grounds - Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss respectively.

The face duo seemed to have it in the bag when Bayley get her knees up to block a Twisted Bliss but Bliss had covertly tagged in Evans, who nailed the SmackDown champ with a Women's Right and pinned her in her home town.