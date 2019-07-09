WWE News

News

Ron Walker

Digital Football Journalist @ronnabe

USA Women's team given WWE title belt to mark World Cup success

Last Updated: 09/07/19 5:01pm

WWE will send a commemorative title belt to the history-making USA Women's team
WWE have minted a special edition championship belt for the USA Women's team to mark their World Cup win.

The Americans made history by becoming just the second nation to defend the title with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

Triple H tweeted out his congratulations to the team along with an image of the belt which will now be presented to the squad.

"An inspiring performance and fourth #FIFAWWC win for the @USWNT," he wrote. "Congratulations to @mPinoe, @alexmorgan13 and the entire team and coaching staff for helping us all believe in #OneNationOneTeam! This custom @WWE Women's Championship should help continue the celebration!"

WWE has previously minted title belts to make the Premier League wins for Manchester City and Chelsea and most recently sent a commemorative strap to the St Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup.

