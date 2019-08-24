Could WWE's newest faction be upon us?

Randy Orton and The Revival stand tall after assaulting The New Day on Raw

Organically it has shades of Randy Orton's former faction The Legacy from 2009. Orton's recent alliance with The Revival could prove to be WWE newest high-profile stable that simply works.

In the midst of his heated rivalry with WWE champion Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton's alliance with former Raw tag-team champions The Revival has come off so naturally, WWE may have struck gold with potentially their newest faction without even realising it.

Countless attacks spearheaded by The Viper has seen Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E on the receiving end of post-match beatdowns.

For multiple weeks Orton has gone "RKO crazy" with the assist of Dawson and Wilder, with all three men looking like money when the dust had settled.

Randy Orton formed The Legacy in 2009 with members Cody Rhodes (left) and Ted DiBiase Jr (right)

In 2009 some would say that Orton was the biggest heel in the company as he formed a faction with upstarts, Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr called The Legacy.

Orton was the veteran and leader of the group and with Rhodes and DiBiase by his side it was a chance for Orton to elevate the two young and hungry talents similar to when Orton was an emerging star as part of Evolution in 2003 under the tutelage of Triple H and Ric Flair.

The roles were reversed in this instance and it was a testament to all three men and especially Orton that this group worked. The WWE titles and the main events followed for Orton and for Rhodes and DiBiase, the tag titles runs were a foregone conclusion.

Rhodes and DiBiase battled it out with D-Generation X members Triple H and Shawn Michaels - it was monumental for the early stages of the careers of Rhodes and DiBiase.

Fast forward a decade later and almost by chance, Orton finds himself in the same position, albeit this may prove to be a quick alliance with The Revival until he gets what he wants, which is the WWE title but this seems like the perfect fit moving forward.

2:37 Randy Orton and The Revival laid out The New Day in horrific post-match assault on Raw Randy Orton and The Revival laid out The New Day in horrific post-match assault on Raw

The Revival, who have won the Raw tag-team titles twice, have arguably never looked so dominant and vicious stood side-by-side with Orton. Their brutal assaults on The New Day has given Dawson and Wilder more exposure than ever before alongside the 13-time world champion.

We are yet to see if Dawson and Wilder can get it done as singles competitors but if this affiliation with Orton continues down the line, then it would be for the greater good of both of their careers. It would showcase their singles prowess - we already know that they are one of the best tag-teams in WWE, but the character development for them individually would be beneficial.

As Orton continues to hunt down WWE champion Kofi Kingston, with The Revival by his side, should Orton be triumphant in his WWE title quest, he would have The Revival to thank in playing a small part in his barbaric plan.