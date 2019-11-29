WWE: New face for Firefly Fun House on tonight's SmackDown

Bray Wyatt will make a new addition to the Firefly Fun House on tonight's SmackDown

A new addition will be made to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Fiend is in a strong position in WWE at the moment, having successfully defended his Universal title against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series and with several online news outlets reporting that he is now the company's top merchandise seller.

His battle with Bryan was a typically gruelling one both mentally and physically and tonight's SmackDown may provide a glimpse into where the Universal Champion's mind is now at.

Wyatt will reveal a new face in "Firefly Fun House" this Friday. Will someone or something be joining the crew of Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit? Will they have a new friend? Or does Wyatt have something much bigger and sinister in store?

Seth Rollins' post-Survivor Series pep talk did not go to plan

SmackDown to follow Raw's example?

Following their comprehensive Survivor Series defeat, the Raw roster were treated to a round of stern criticism from Seth Rollins for their performances in Chicago, where NXT scored a resounding victory.

Rollins' pep talk did no go to plan, with several wrestlers walking out and Kevin Owens hitting him with a Stunner to seemingly confirm both men's new positions on either side of the face/heel divide.

Roman Reigns is unlikely to take such an abrasive approach with his SmackDown colleagues but there could still be some soul-searching in store for the brand which finished in the middle of the three but still beneath the Full Sail squad.

Which member of the SmackDown women's roster will step up to challenge Bayley?

New challengers to emerge?

The Fiend successfully vanquished Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series but it feels as though their issues with each other are not about to end any time soon.

In the women's and tag-team divisions, however, new challengers need to be found for Bayley and The New Day respectively - and they will go into those programs on the back of losses at Survivor Series.

The New Day defeated The Revival to win the SmackDown tag titles in Manchester but have faced no challengers as yet from their home brand

Naomi has been mentioned in dispatched as somebody who could step up to challenge the new-look Bayley, while New Day will face competition from the team they beat for the straps, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery.