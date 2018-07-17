England captain Eoin Morgan says the team were outstanding in third ODI against India

Eoin Morgan says his England team were "outstanding" as they secured a 2-1 ODI series victory over India with an eight-wicket win at Headingley.

After losing the first game of the series heavily at Trent Bridge, England hit back to level the series at Lord's and were dominant in the decider in Leeds as Adil Rashid (3-49) excelled with the ball and Joe Root (100no) hit the winning runs to bring up his second successive hundred.

Morgan himself made an unbeaten 88 as England cruised to victory with more than five overs to spare but the skipper said his bowlers led the way, restricting India to 256-8.

"I think we were outstanding," he said. "I think the tone was set by the bowlers early on, David Willey and Mark Wood were on the money. For about three or four overs it swung around but apart from that they hit their lines and their lengths really well.

"From that point, there was no let up, we managed to get little partnerships going at different stages and had really good chances taken when opportunities did arise. We know the conditions here really well so we were able to take advantage of that.

"I thought our spinners were brilliant and the chase was set up by the two openers and then myself and Joe were able to get going."

Having opted to bat first at Lord's, Morgan reverted to England's preferred tactic of chasing when he won the toss at Headingley but he refused to take the credit for those calls.

"It's the guys who make my decisions look good," Morgan added. "At Lord's, winning the toss and batting only looks good if we play well.

"Like any other captain around the country or the world, you're only as good as your team. I thought we got better as the series went on, at Trent Bridge we were off the mark and India punished us. From there we've learnt and grown as much as we can."

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his side were second best on the day and reserved praise for England spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

"I thought we were never on the mark as far as runs on the board as concerned, we were 25-30 short, and England were really clinical with the ball and with bat - and in the field as well," he said.

"They thoroughly deserved to win today, we were just not good enough and against a side like England you need to be at your best in every game that you play, they've come back in the series and won two in a row so credit goes to them.

"They suffocated us through the middle overs really well, those two spinners again joining hands and bowling 20 overs together, they really bowled well in a partnership and that's what you need as a side, you need bowlers to bowl in partnerships.

"Neither of them got greedy, they just kept containing the runs and got the results eventually."