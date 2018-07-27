Did a fly cost Joe Cullen World Matchplay victory against Gary Anderson?

2:06 Mardle said he felt for Joe Cullen after 'fly-gate' caused him to miss double nine for a place in the semi-finals Mardle said he felt for Joe Cullen after 'fly-gate' caused him to miss double nine for a place in the semi-finals

Joe Cullen's World Matchplay dreams came to a crashing end when a fly flew across the stage at the most inopportune moment against Gary Anderson.

An unforgettable night at the Winter Gardens saw Anderson strike with a magnificent nine-dart leg in his thrilling 19-17 victory over Cullen in the quarter-finals.

The Scot later had to survive two missed match darts from Cullen before winning a gripping contest in a tie-break to reach the semi-finals for the third time in five years.

But Cullen may feel luck was not on his side when throwing for the match he missed D18 before a fly flew across his eye-line and the Yorkshireman missed D9.

"It was tiring because I go through the emotions with the players but I really feel for Joe Cullen, I really feel for him," Mardle told Sky Sports' host Dave Clark.

"You could tell by the way he was acting at the end because some players lose when they get involved in a brilliant game and they're like 'you know what, I've put on a real good show and it's been a great week'. He's bitterly disappointed because he knew he had a brilliant chance to win. He hit the 51 and missed double 18 and double nine.

"The double nine situation with the fly though - he eluded to it straight away. I kind of feel for him because I really do think that you can be put off so easily when you're concentrating and you're thinking something that's not meant to be there is there in your eye-line.

"You're used to seeing certain things when you look at double nine which is the sponsors, the board, the ring and maybe the referee, but if something does fly across then it can put you off, as it did with Joe.

"Like he said, it may have nothing to do with the reason he missed. He was trying to avoid double nine the whole match anyway so let's put that out there."

Mardle applauded Cullen's attempts to reach the semi-finals where Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan was waiting after his crushing win against Dave Chisnall earlier in the night.

It's just been one of those night's where it's a shame that people lose, but unfortunately in sport that's what happens. Wayne Mardle

"I feel for him because that's one of the best matches he's ever played against one of the best players the world has ever seen. He went toe to toe and deserved a sudden-death shoot-out," Mardle admitted.

"He didn't deserve to lose it by missing three darts at a double. He deserved to lose it by hitting a 177 to leave a double and Gary taking out a 170. It's just been one of those night's where it's a shame that people lose, but unfortunately in sport that's what happens."

