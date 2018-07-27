By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Here's Gary Anderson's nine-darter from the viewpoint of the crowd

0:28 Watch footage of Gary Anderson's nine-darter from the crowd Watch footage of Gary Anderson's nine-darter from the crowd

We relive Gary Anderson's magical nine-darter during his epic 19-17 victory against Joe Cullen at the World Matchplay from the viewpoint of the crowd.

Anderson sent the Winter Gardens crowd into a frenzy by hitting the holy grail of darts during his quarter-final win against Yorkshireman Cullen.

The Scot was trailing 2-1 when he produced the perfect leg, following back-to-back maximums with T20, T19 and D12.

1:13 Sky Sports' Rod Studd and John Part talk us through Anderson's nine-darter Sky Sports' Rod Studd and John Part talk us through Anderson's nine-darter

We're thankful to @1DavidScott1 on Twitter, who kindly sent us his view from the back of the magical venue of a moment in darting history.

Click on the video above to see footage of David's view of the first nine-darter at the Winter Gardens in four years...

