Darts player Kevin McDine banned for two years after testing positive for cocaine

Former PDC darts player Kevin McDine has been suspended from all sport for a period of two years after testing positive for cocaine.

McDine tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine), following an in-competition test during a World Championship PDPA Qualifier event in Milton Keynes last November as he attempted to qualify for the PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace.

McDine, nicknamed SupaMc, reached the last 16 of the 2010 World championships, while his best achievement in TV majors was a semi-final appearance at the 2007 Grand Slam of Darts.

He also reached the quarter-finals of the 2008 World Matchplay.

McDine's ban has been backdated to November 27, 2017 - when the sample was collected - and will end at midnight on November 26, 2019.

The 33-year-old, from Wallsend, has not competed in any PDC events since November 2017.

