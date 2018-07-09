Paper Talk Regional
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
- Riyad Mahrez's big-money transfer from Leicester to Man City is expected to be finalised later this week.
- Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to hijack City's move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who he coached in Naples, if the Italian takes over at Stamford Bridge.
LONDON EVENING STANDARD
- Arsenal are set to take their summer spending past the £70m mark as they close in on both Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira and Lorient's Matteo Guendouzi.
- Mesut Ozil's dad, Mustafa, has told his son to call time on his international career after the midfielder was booed by Germany's fans following their World Cup exit.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
- Liverpool are readying a contract extension for highly-rated young midfielder Harry Wilson.
- Everton forward Henry Onyekuru is set to join Galatasaray, according to reports in Turkey.
- The Toffees are also reportedly keen to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to Goodison Park next season.
NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE
- St Etienne are closing in on a deal for Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri, say reports in France.
BIRMINGHAM MAIL
- Newcastle may make a move for Aston Villa wide man Albert Adomah, however, only if the Magpies are unsuccessful in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.
THE SENTINEL
- Stoke are one of a number of Championship clubs hoping to take Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn on loan next season.
THE DAILY ECHO
- Southampton are believed to be closing in on an £18m deal for Borussia Monchengladbach central defender Jannik Vestergaard.
- Saints boss Mark Hughes thinks the south coast club's recent new signings will "stimulate the group".
HULL DAILY MAIL
- Hull, who are currently on pre-season training in Portugal, expect to confirm Genoa wide man David Milinkovic and PSV defender Jordy de Wijs as new signings on Monday.
LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH
- Derrick Williams is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal with Blackburn Rovers.
BOURNEMOUTH ECHO
- Bournemouth reportedly want to sign Leganes defender Diego Rico.
- The Cherries also plan to offload centre-back Tyrone Mings to Nottingham Forest after beginning talks with the Championship club for the player.
LEICESTER MERCURY
- Leicester are "close" to landing Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku, brother of Man Utd striker Romelu, say reports in Italy.
- Mahrez is reportedly set to have a medical at City in the next 48 hours after Leicester agreed a fee with the Premier League champions.
- Patrick Roberts will join Leicester in a £10m move from City, say reports.
SOUTH WALES EVENING POST
- New Swansea manager Graham Potter has confirmed there has been interest in centre-back Alfie Mawson.
- Andre Ayew is reportedly on the verge of joining Besiktas.
- Cardiff are in talks with Liverpool about taking Marko Grujic on loan again next season.
- The Bluebirds are also interested in the likes of Rangers' Josh Windass and West Ham's Robert Snodgrass.
YORKSHIRE EVENING POST
- Leeds have cooled their interest in Derby striker Matej Vydra.
DERBY TELEGRAPH
- West Ham defender Reece Burke looks set to join Hull City after discussions with Derby "collapsed", say reports.
NOTTINGHAM POST
- Forest are hoping to lure Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.
THE PINK UN
- Norwich right-back Ivo Pinto is reportedly being chased by Fortuna Dusseldorf.
BLACKPOOL GAZETTE
- Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer is set to run his eye over some trialists as the club prepare for the new League One season.
READING POST
- Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg and frontman Yann Kermorgant are both expected to leave the club.
IPSWICH STAR
- Ipswich have rejected Birmingham's £2.75m bid for 'keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.
THE STAR
