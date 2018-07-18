WATCH: Fun in The Open Zone at Carnoustie

1:04 Check out the best of the entertainment from The Open Zone over the first three days at Carnoustie, featuring the 99-yard challenge Check out the best of the entertainment from The Open Zone over the first three days at Carnoustie, featuring the 99-yard challenge

The Open Zone has already provided plenty of memorable moments at Carnoustie ahead of the start of The 147th Open on Thursday.

A number of the world's leading players have made an appearance in front of the Sky Sports cameras to demonstrate their skills.

And there has also been plenty of fun as the players took part in the 99-yard challenge and answered questions from spectators.

Click play to watch the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson enjoying some light-hearted time in The Open Zone…..