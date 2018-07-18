Bubba Watson demonstrates his unique brand of golf in The Open Zone at Carnoustie

Bubba Watson made his debut in The Open Zone at Carnoustie on Wednesday afternoon and explained what 'Bubba golf' is all about.

The American left-hander, whose best performance in nine previous visits to The Open is tied 23rd in 2012, demonstrated how he hooks and slices the ball as he hit a few shots in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Watson also discussed the unique challenge presented by the Carnoustie course this week and took on the 99-yard challenge - with a seven iron!

And the 39-year-old revealed which European player he would pick as his Ryder Cup partner if given the chance.

