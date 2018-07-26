New York Giants hope Odell Beckham Jr stays with the NFL franchise for 'a long time'

Odell Beckham was the 12th overall pick in the 2014 Draft

New York Giants team president John Mara said the franchise is ready to start discussing a contract extension with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was sidelined by injury for much of 2017 but both he and the Giants have previously stated their desire to agree terms.

Mara told reporters: "I anticipate that we'll be speaking with his agents sooner rather than later. I'm not going to give you the exact timetable on that. I think those will start pretty soon, and hopefully we'll be able to come to an agreement.

"We obviously want him to be a Giant for a long time."

Beckham, who was the Giants' first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, will make $8.46m (£6.45m) in 2018 in the final year of his rookie deal.

The wide receiver had an injury-plagued year in 2017

He is seeking a contract that would pay him in the region of $18.5m (£14.11m).

"I think this was the time that we always had in mind," Mara said of the timetable to discuss an extension.

"But I think Odell personally is moving in the right direction. He's come in here with a good attitude. He showed up yesterday [at the Giants training camp] with a smile on his face and worked hard.

"I think he's ready to go. I think he's ready to have a great season and we're ready for him to have a great season."

Beckham was sidelined by injury much of 2017 and saw limited action in four games, catching 25 passes for 302 yards. For his career, he has 4,424 yards on 313 receptions with 38 touchdowns.