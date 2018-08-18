Buffalo Bills QB AJ McCarron injures right shoulder in win over Cleveland Browns

AJ McCarron is set to miss time with a shoulder injury

Josh Allen's path to starting at quarterback in the Buffalo Bills' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 9 has become clearer after AJ McCarron injured his right shoulder.

McCarron played the first quarter of the 19-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night before making way for Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft out of Wyoming.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed McCarron had suffered an injury.

"All I really know right now is that he hurt his right shoulder," McDermott said. "He'll have some more tests when we get back."

The Buffalo News reported late Friday night McCarron suffered a hairline fracture in his right collarbone, citing a source close to the player.

McCarron is believed to have suffered when Browns defensive end Miles Garrett landed on him while taking him to the ground on an incomplete pass.

Josh Allen took over for McCarron against Cleveland Browns

Allen took over for McCarron and was 9-of-13 for 60 yards with a touchdown pass and added 18 yards on three carries.

Perhaps more impressive was the impact he had on the entire offense. Allen led Buffalo to points on all three of his drives - two field goals and a two-yard touchdown pass to Rod Streater.

"Tonight we wanted to see him in the second quarter and look at him with increased talent level on the other side of the ball and on our side of the ball," McDermott said. "I thought he did some good things."

Allen and Nathan Peterman will battle for the starter's job if McCarron is sidelined.

The Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10m contract as a free agent this offseason.

Prior to that, he spent four seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 11 games and starting three as Andy Dalton's back-up.