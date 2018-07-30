VOTE: Should Brock Lesnar lose WWE Universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?
Last Updated: 30/07/18 8:15am
The WWE Universal title will be on the line at SummerSlam - but do you think Brock Lesnar should lose it to Roman Reigns?
For the first time since the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, Lesnar steps into a WWE ring to defend a title he will have held for an incredible 504 days.
His opponent in Brooklyn will be the same man against whom he squared off in a steel cage in Jeddah, the man who many see as the top star in the company, Roman Reigns.
Lesnar has been continually linked with a return to UFC, and that company's president Dana White even confirmed the former heavyweight champion will be back to face their current title-holder Daniel Cormier after he has been fully cleared to compete in January.
So is the August pay-per-view, which can be seen live on Sky Sports Box Office, the right moment for Lesnar to finally lose a title he won from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, or should he hold on to it for a little longer?