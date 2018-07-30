VOTE: Should Brock Lesnar lose WWE Universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

Brock Lesnar makes a rare defence of his WWE Universal title at SummerSlam next month

The WWE Universal title will be on the line at SummerSlam - but do you think Brock Lesnar should lose it to Roman Reigns?

For the first time since the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, Lesnar steps into a WWE ring to defend a title he will have held for an incredible 504 days.

His opponent in Brooklyn will be the same man against whom he squared off in a steel cage in Jeddah, the man who many see as the top star in the company, Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is in line to return to UFC to face heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Lesnar has been continually linked with a return to UFC, and that company's president Dana White even confirmed the former heavyweight champion will be back to face their current title-holder Daniel Cormier after he has been fully cleared to compete in January.

So is the August pay-per-view, which can be seen live on Sky Sports Box Office, the right moment for Lesnar to finally lose a title he won from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, or should he hold on to it for a little longer?