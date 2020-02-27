CAS to arbitrate WADA-RUSADA hearing amid Russian doping ban

Russia was handed a four-year ban from major sporting events in December

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will carry out an arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

It comes after WADA made the decision in December to ban Russia from all major sporting events for four years.

The anti-doping body found Russian authorities had tampered with laboratory data, including planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests.

Only Russian athletes who can prove they are not drug cheats will be able to compete at sporting events in the next four years, and must do so under a neutral flag.

The Russian flag will not be flown at events including the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The CAS hearing, which is expected to be held in May at the earliest and will not take place in public, was initiated by WADA.

Russia's current ban is the latest episode in their doping scandal. In 2015, a WADA report found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

More than 100 athletes were prevented from competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016, while Russia was banned from competing in the 2016 Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Olympics.