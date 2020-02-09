GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi shines in Torun at Copernicus Cup

Andrew Pozzi was just one hundreth of a second slower than in Paris (copyright: WorldAthletics)

Andrew Pozzi continued his blistering start to the indoor campaign with another fine hurdling show in Poland on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Sky Sports Scholar kicked off his season in Paris last week with a world-leading 7.52 seconds to win the final for his fastest-ever opener.

Pozzi was back on the track at the Copernicus Cup meeting in Torun and he looked in full control yet again.

Britain's 2018 world indoor champion stormed home in the 60m hurdles, clocking 7.53 after a 7.58 heat.

"It was so good to win in Torun and continue to be unbeaten so far this year," Pozzi said.

A great night for European athletes in Torun!



-Eight wins

-Three world leads

-One world record



🇸🇰60m Volko 6.58

🇪🇸1500m Fontes 3:38.57

🇬🇧60mH Pozzi 7.53

🇸🇪PV Duplantis 6.17m WR

🇨🇿SP Stanek 21.86m



🇵🇱400m Swiety-Ersetic 51.37 WL

🇧🇾60mH Talay 7.87

🇺🇦LJ Bekh-Romanchuk 6.96m WL pic.twitter.com/vhcyUBXx01 — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) February 8, 2020

"It was a great race against a really strong field, and hopefully we gave the crowd a lot of excitement.

"It wasn't the best race for me personally so I'm really happy to run the time that I did as I know I can improve a lot going forward."