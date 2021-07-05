Athletics News

Katarina Johnson-Thompson to compete at British Grand Prix

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at British Grand Prix in Gateshead on July 13; the world heptathlon champion has only competed once in 2021; she suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (PA Images)
World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness ahead of this summer's Olympics.

The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on July 13.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and has only competed once in 2021, clearing 1.84m in the high jump at a low-key meet in Montpellier last week.

She was included in Team GB's track and field team subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson after she claimed gold in the heptathlon World Athletics Championships 2019 in Doha, Qatar
She said: "Training has been going well and I'm so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix. I'm really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great
atmosphere."

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the Women's 100 metre final during day two of the Muller British Athletics Championships
It is also Gateshead's second Diamond League meet of the season with Dina Asher-Smith competing in the 200m before flying to Japan with the Olympics starting in under three weeks.

