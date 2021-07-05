Katarina Johnson-Thompson to compete at British Grand Prix

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (PA Images)

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness ahead of this summer's Olympics.

The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on July 13.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and has only competed once in 2021, clearing 1.84m in the high jump at a low-key meet in Montpellier last week.

She was included in Team GB's track and field team subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of the Tokyo Games.

She said: "Training has been going well and I'm so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix. I'm really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great

atmosphere."

It is also Gateshead's second Diamond League meet of the season with Dina Asher-Smith competing in the 200m before flying to Japan with the Olympics starting in under three weeks.