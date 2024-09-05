Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after alleged petrol attack

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died at the age of 33 after reportedly being attacked by her former boyfriend

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died at the age of 33 after she was allegedly attacked by her former boyfriend.

Police say Cheptegei was doused with petrol and set on fire at her home in Western Kenya, suffering extensive burns.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation posted on X: "We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei following a vicious attack by her boyfriend.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon at the recent Paris Olympics, while she won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand in 2022.

Uganda Olympic Committee president Donald Rukare called the attack "a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete" and that "her legacy will continue to endure".

Authorities in Kenya said Cheptegei was targeted after returning home from church, with a local administrator alleging that the athlete and her ex-boyfriend had been arguing over a piece of land.

Cheptegei's parents said their daughter had bought land in the Trans-Nzoia area to be near Kenya's many athletic training centres.

Great Britian's Eilish McColgan, who competed in the 10,000m in Paris, wrote on X: "This is heartbreaking.

"Even more heartbreaking that it's not the first time the athletics community has lost such an incredible female athlete to domestic violence. It needs to stop! RIP Rebecca."