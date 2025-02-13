Keely Hodgkinson: Olympic champion forced to withdraw from record attempt after hamstring injury

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has been forced to pull out of a record attempt after picking up a hamstring injury

Keely Hodgkinson has seen her bid to enter the record books put on hold after the Olympic 800m champion was forced to withdraw from her own event, the Keely Klassic, in Birmingham this weekend due to a hamstring injury.

Hodgkinson felt some soreness on Wednesday following her final training session before the event and a scan has

revealed an issue that means she will not be able to take part.

Hodgkinson was due to race at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Saturday and was aiming to break Jolanda Ceplak's women's indoor 800m world record, which has stood for 23 years.

"I won't lie, when I got the news this afternoon, I shed a tear," Hodgkinson said.

"I've worked so hard for this moment and was in the best shape of my life. I'm absolutely gutted that I won't be able to race for the fans, especially after so many bought tickets to see me try and break the world record.

"But this event was never just about me - it was always about showcasing British talent, creating something new for the sport, and bringing more energy and entertainment to athletics. That's something I'm committed to for the long term.

"I'll be in Birmingham on Saturday doing everything I can to make sure it's an amazing night for the athletes and the fans. I want to help create a real festival atmosphere, engage with as many young people as possible and hopefully

inspire the next generation to fall in love with track and field.

"I can't wait to see some incredible performances and I'll be cheering on every athlete who steps on the track."

It remains to be seen when Hodgkinson will be able to compete again but the 22-year-old Briton is hoping to be fit in time for the World Indoor Championships in March.

Hodgkinson claimed Olympic gold in Paris last summer and was then crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.