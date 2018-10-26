Joel Embiid could miss Philadelphia 76ers clash in Charlotte after rolling ankle during practice

Joel Embiid could be forced to miss his first game of the season on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid could miss Saturday's clash with the Charlotte Hornets after rolling his ankle in practice.

Embiid was injured when he stepped on team-mate Amir Johnson's foot during a session on Friday morning.

Sixers coach Scott Brown said Embiid would be listed as questionable for Saturday and that the team would know more about severity of the injury as Friday progressed.

"He just came down on Amir's foot and had a slight roll of the ankle. We don't know much more than that," said Brown.

"They told me that he will be listed as questionable tomorrow. ... We're listing it as questionable and we're going to learn a lot more later this [Friday] afternoon."

'The Process' has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2018-19 season, averaging 29.6 points and 12.4 rebounds through Philadelphia's first five games.

But the Sixers have struggled to contain opponents and sit on a 2-3 record, only good enough for fourth place in the five-strong Atlantic Division.

