Devin Booker to miss Phoenix Suns clash against Memphis Grizzlies

Devin Booker will miss the Phoenix Suns' game at the Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a strained left hamstring.

Booker suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 21-year-old could also be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker watched Friday's practice and said he wants to "feel normal" before returning to the lineup, but he is encouraged by how the hamstring is responding to treatment.

"I'm feeling better," Booker told reporters. "Went home, slept and felt better the next day. Still not all the way there yet, though, so I heard it's day to day, nothing serious, so that's good."

He is averaging 27.8 points and 6.8 assists through four games.

Booker, who has a 20-point average over 212 NBA career contests, signed a five-year, $158m extension in the offseason, which begins next season.

2:28 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to the Phoenix Suns in week two of the NBA Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to the Phoenix Suns in week two of the NBA

Meanwhile, center Deandre Ayton (ankle) and forward Ryan Anderson (hip) are listed as questionable for the game against Memphis.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA