WATCH: Washington Wizards get suited and booted ahead of London NBA clash

Washington Wizards star Markieff Morris and former player Gheorghe Muresan get fitted for bespoke suits ahead of their NBA clash with New York Knicks in London

Showcasing your skills on the court is tough for any player but imagine what it's like off the court trying to find clothes that fit you when you're extra tall?

Well, lucky enough for the Washington Wizards they'll be turning up to the O2 in style thanks to a visit to one of London's bespoke tailors.

Press play on the video above to see Wizards' power forward Markieff Morris and their former player Gheorghe Muresan getting measured up.

