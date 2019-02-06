Harlem Globetrotters set world records - including 58-foot somersault

0:14 The Harlem Globetrotters set world records on Tuesday - including Bull Bullard's 58-foot somersault basketball shot The Harlem Globetrotters set world records on Tuesday - including Bull Bullard's 58-foot somersault basketball shot

One of basketball's oldest teams, the Harlem Globetrotters, are still breaking world records.

They have been around for almost a century, famous for their trick-shots and juggling skills, but the Globetrotters turned the game upside down on Tuesday, literally.

Bull Bullard set a new world record for his 58-foot somersault shot... "Make it and don't move," he said, as he did not even turn to watch the ball land in the basket.

One of Bullard's team-mates, Torch George, sent spectators into a spin with the record for the most under-the-leg tumbles in one minute by a female.

There were five Guinness World Records broken on the day to take their total to 21.

Zeus McClurkin set the record for the most blindfolded slam dunks in one minute - he landed five. Think you can beat it?

And the Globetrotters' trampoline-dunk team set the record for the most basketball under-the-leg slam dunks by a team in one minute. They were bouncing.

Watch the videos above to see how the Globetrotters broke more world records...