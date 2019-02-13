Harlem Globetrotters nail long-range trick shots on board ship
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 13/02/19 8:51am
The Harlem Globetrotters paid a visit to Long Beach, California to nail a series of long-range trick shots on board the Queen Mary.
In preparation for their upcoming games in SoCal, the Globetrotters boarded the ship - once the largest in the world, to test their skills.
In an incredible display of accuracy, Julian 'Zeus' McClurkin, Lili 'Champ' Thompson and Jonte 'Too Tall' Hall successfully nail mammoth three-pointers from every deck.
