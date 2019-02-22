NBA propose lowering minimum draft age to 18 from 19

Deandre Ayton, second from right, was the No. 1 pick for the Phoenix Suns at the NBA Draft 2018

The NBA has sent a proposal to the National Basketball Players Association on lowering the minimum age for entering the NBA draft from 19 to 18.

The NBA and its players are continuing to move forward on plans to eliminate the "one-and-done" rule in college basketball, something that the sides have been working toward for months.

The proposal changed hands before All-Star weekend and long before Duke star Zion Williamson, quite possibly the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, got hurt on Wednesday night.

Williamson, a freshman who is widely expected to be in the NBA next season and forgo his final three seasons of collegiate eligibility, was diagnosed on Thursday with a minor sprain of his right knee.

Neither the league nor the players' union has hidden the fact that both sides want the current system changed.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last July that it was time to revert back to the policy that will allow players to go into the league right out of high school, something that will have to be collectively bargained with the players.

The NBPA has had previous talks with the NBA on the idea, which is likely to be in place by the 2022 draft.