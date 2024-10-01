LeBron James' 'pure joy' over playing with his son for Los Angeles Lakers in NBA

NBA superstar LeBron James said he felt "pure joy" at the prospect of playing with his eldest son Bronny as the new team-mates appeared at Los Angeles Lakers' media day ahead of the new season.

The 39-year-old LeBron is set to feature for a record-equalling 22nd season in the NBA and will make history by taking to the court with 19-year-old Bronny as the first father-son duo to play together.

"Just pure joy, man," LeBron said of teaming up with Bronny. "I don't have any words.

"I can speak about me. You guys ask me questions about me. When it comes to him, I'm just at a loss for words.

"Just super proud. Super proud of him to get to this point. He's a man. He's ready to go."

Bronny, who was picked up by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft earlier this year, said: "This is a crazy feeling.

"Just looking over at my dad taking pictures, it was like: 'What's going on right now?'

"I'm just kind of taking it all in. Extremely grateful for the opportunity."

The 2024/25 NBA season begins on October 22, with the Lakers in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves after champions Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks.

LeBron comes into the season on the back of having helped Team USA win Olympic gold at Paris 2024, and the four-time NBA champion spoke of how playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry helped inspire him.

LeBron James pictured with Steph Curry (left) and Kevin Durrant (right) after the USA won their fifth consecutive Olympic gold in men's basketball

"When you're with 11 other unbelievable, great talents, some of the best talent we've ever seen, it gives you a lot of joy to be able to play the game, play it at a high level," he said.

"For myself individually, to go out there at my age, the miles that I have, and to be able to play at the level I played at, it gave me like: 'Okay, I do have a lot in the tank, a lot, and I can help a big part of a team win the ultimate.'

"It felt damn good to play meaningful basketball at the highest level.

"To have that feeling again where you're playing meaningful basketball, every possession means something - if you make a mistake it burns you. That was good to relive that moment."

