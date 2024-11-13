DeAndre Jordan: Denver Nuggets centre on why he turned plant-based and the Green Action League

Denver Nuggets centre DeAndre Jordan has spoken about his decision to transition to a plant-based lifestyle as part of the launch of the Green Action League.

The tournament - powered by Ball Corporation and hosted on the Planet League platform - runs from November 11 to December 1 and aims to inspire sports supporters across the world to adopt greener habits.

Participants score 'green points' for sustainable activities and compete against one another to help their team secure the title of the 'greenest fans'.

Four of the biggest teams in global sports - Arsenal, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche - have joined forces for the largest fan-driven campaign on sustainability ever seen in sports.

"I got involved because I thought it was super cool they were able to inspire sports fans and fans across the world to adopt sustainable habits, like recycling items and picking up trash, opting to have vegan meals for a day, stuff like that," Jordan said in an interview with Sky Sports News' David Garrido.

"That is right up my alley and something I have been an advocate of and for, so I wanted to be involved.

"There are a variety of prizes that fans can win, including courtside tickets, suite tickets, signed jerseys and a ton of other merchandise.

"It's a really cool initiative to get people to not only take care of the environment, but win some cool stuff, too."

"I think recycling items is huge. I just learned that 75 per cent of aluminium that has ever been produced is still in use today, which is insane to think about.

"When you opt to eat a plant-based meal, you are eating from the earth, you are helping reduce your carbon footprint with the usage and waste of hundreds of gallons of water being used to house, feed and wash animals.

"You don't have to go cold turkey. Even going plant-based for one day drastically changes the environment, just from one person, which is something people need to know.

"A little friendly competition is always good, but I've got a lot of faith in the Nuggets, the city of Denver and the state of Colorado to do our part."

Jordan - a 2023 NBA champion - transitioned to a plant-based diet in 2018 and has not looked back.

He added: "Dairy creates a lot of inflammation, which is something, as an athlete, you want to avoid at all costs.

"It has helped my joints, helped my body to be able to prolong my career, because when you're lighter and you have less inflammation, you're able to do more.

"I don't feel as insanely full after certain meals, so I'm able to sleep better, digest my food better and I drink a ton of water, which helps me as a human being and an athlete.

"I've learned so much as I've got older with this journey of diet, of usage of things that I wear, that I eat, that I drink, when I travel. I still feel as if I don't know as much as I would like to, but I'm learning every day.

"Being able to learn this at 29/30 and now being able to teach it to my children at a way younger age, they are going to be way more advanced and knowledgeable than I am when they get to my age. With my boys being eight and two, they are going to be so much more prepared for this life."

Fans can get involved with their respective team's Green Action League campaign - which runs from November 11 to December 1 - below:

Arsenal: GreenGooners.com | LA Rams: RecyclingRams.com | Denver Nuggets: NetZeroNuggets.com | Colorado Avalanche: AluminumAvs.com