WNBA coach outraged by multiple sex toys thrown on court at games, calling for action to be taken against perpetrators

A fourth incident involving a sex toy being thrown on court during a WNBA game has taken place in little over a week, as the league continues to struggle with such disturbances despite one man being arrested on Saturday.

A sex toy was thrown onto the court in the closing seconds of Atlanta Dream's 86-65 victory over Chicago Sky on Thursday night, following prior incidents in Atlanta on July 29, Chicago last Friday and Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A man was arrested on Saturday in Georgia, after he was accused of throwing a sex toy onto the court during the July 29 game, according to a police report. The report said he threw another sex toy during the Dream's game on Friday, although it is unclear if that one reached the court.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure. The report said the man told police "this was supposed to be a joke and the joke (was) supposed to go viral".

What has the WNBA said?

The sex toy distractions have created unexpected challenges for the WNBA, the teams and the players, but also for arena security.

The WNBA has issued a statement in response to the incidents, saying: "The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league.

"Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.

"In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

What has been the players' response?

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who was almost hit by one of the objects thrown during their game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, said on her podcast subsequently: "How are we ever going to get taken seriously?

"Everyone is trying to make sure the W [win] is not a joke and it's taken seriously, and then that happens."

No other professional sports leagues in the US have so far faced sex toy disturbances like this, which has started a conversation online about the perpetrators' choices to throw them during games in a women's league.

"This has been going on for centuries, the sexualisation of women. This is the latest version of that. It's not funny. It should not be the butt of jokes," said Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. "The sexualisation of women is what's used to hold women down, and this is no different.

"These people should be held accountable. We're not the butt of the joke - they're the problem and we need to take action."

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison posted on X last week, saying "ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. It's not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."

Why do these incidents keep happening?

The types of sex toys being thrown onto the court generally do not include metal elements, meaning that arena metal detectors are not able to sense them.

As a result, arena security teams face challenges in catching these items, according to Ty Richmond, president of the event services division at Allied Universal Security, who provide security services to certain NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB and MLS arenas.

"Not all stadiums are using a screening process that's consistent and can detect [the sex toys] because of what it would require - pat down searches, opening the bags, prohibiting bags," Richmond said.

"The conflict of expediency, of getting fans into the arena and into the venue, which is an important issue, and security and safety."