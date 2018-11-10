Usyk vs Bellew: Starring undercard with Anthony Crolla, Josh Kelly, David Allen and Ricky Burns

Anthony Crolla can set up a world title shot with victory over Daud Yordan in his Manchester hometown.

Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns are in must-win lightweight clashes, while mercurial talent Josh Kelly showcases his skills as part of a starring support cast to Usyk-Bellew.

Anthony Crolla vs Daud Yordan

WBA Lightweight Final Eliminator

Crolla: 9st 9lbs

Yordan: 9st 7lbs 9oz

'Million Dollar' Crolla, back at the scene of his greatest triumph, is one win away from getting the opportunity to regain his old WBA crown.

Standing in the way is Daud Yordan and, while the Indonesian hasn't mixed in the same company as the Manchester man, only world champions have beaten him. Expect a brutal toe-to-toe battle with so much to gain and all to lose, and then, the reward for the winner? An appointment with Vasyl Lomachenko.

Ricky Burns vs Scott Cardle

10 rounds Lightweight

Burns: 9st 12lbs 1oz

Cardle: 9st 10lbs 7oz

When Joe Cordina pulled out of their fight through injury, Scotty Cardle feared he'd been left high and dry, but up stepped Ricky Burns, Cordina's gym mate and training camp room-mate.

Three-weight world champion Burns was scheduled to fight in Kansas next week so took the fight without hesitation, while former British champion Cardle gets the chance to re-ignite his career against a boxer he's long admired. 'Rickster' retains ambitions to win more world titles but a loss here would surely spell the end of a final push for global glory.

David Allen vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte

10 rounds Heavyweight

Allen: 18st lbs 4oz

Bracamonte: 18st 4lbs 9oz

The Doncaster De La Hoya is making quite a name for himself and, having just become a home-owner for the first time, he needs to keep his winning run going up against 8-1 Argentinian Ariel Esteban Bracamonte.

Two heavy knockout wins have come previously and Allen predicts an explosive third to follow, before again lacing up the gloves in Sheffield next month. The 'White Rhino' insists he is no joke character and is ready to return to title action in what could be an eventful 2019.

Josh Kelly vs Walter Fabian Castillo

10 rounds Welterweight

Kelly: 10st 11lbs 1oz

Castillo: 10lbs 8st 5lbs

Last time we saw Kelly he seized the Commonwealth title in Newcastle in June, and he was hoping for another major challenge tonight, but nobody was willing to step up to the plate.

So credit to the 13-2 Argentinian Walter Fabian Castillo for agreeing to make the trip and take on the Boxing Writers Young Boxer of the Year, who makes his third appearance of 2018. Big things are planned for 'Pretty Boy' and, with another fight scheduled for December 8, the mercurial talent is ready to rocket up the rankings.

Sam Hyde vs Richard Riakporhe

10 rounds vacant WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title

Hyde: 14st 3lbs 5oz

Riakporhe: 14st 1lb 6oz

In 2018 the cruiserweight division has been the domestic gift that just kept on giving. Already this season we've had Vallily vs Glover and Chamberlain vs Watkins, two cracking contests, and Hyde vs Riakporhe should be every bit as good.

Both undefeated, it's Manchester vs London, while in the corners it's a battle between big-name trainers in Joe Gallagher and Mark Tibbs. The vacant WBA-Intercontinental title's on the line and somebody's "0" has got to go.

