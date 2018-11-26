Callum Johnson open to defending British title against Joshua Buatsi

Callum Johnson is the current British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion

Callum Johnson has welcomed a British title defence against Joshua Buatsi after the British Boxing Board of Control ordered the light-heavyweight fight.

Johnson suffered defeat to Artur Beterbiev last month when challenging for the IBF world title and the BBBofC has now requested him to put his British belt on the line against Buatsi.

The 33-year old, who could be back in action on December 22 on the Whyte-Chisora 2 bill, is yet to decide whether or not he will return to the domestic scene as he looks to work his way back into world title contention.

"The Buatsi fight does interest me and if that fight is going to happen, it will happen. I leave it down to Joe Gallagher and Eddie Hearn to sort out," Johnson exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I believe I can knock anybody out in the world, even Beterbiev. Buatsi is no different, he's a great fighter, very, very good, but at the same time I believe in myself and believe I can beat anybody.

"It'd possibly be too early for him, he has the skills and is very technically good, but he hasn't had a hard fight against someone as strong as me yet, someone who would put him under pressure.

1:08 Callum Johnson produced a brave effort against Artur Beterbiev and floored him in the second round before being stopped in the fourth Callum Johnson produced a brave effort against Artur Beterbiev and floored him in the second round before being stopped in the fourth

"I have nothing but good things to say about Buatsi and I'm sure down the line it'd make for a great big domestic showdown.

"Fighting on December 22 has been mentioned a bit and I'd like to get another win to get back on track, but I've had no confirmation yet. I've only been back training for a few weeks so it wouldn't be a title fight."

Johnson is keeping his options open as he looks to rebuild following defeat to Beterbiev and hopes that 2019 can culminate in another bid for world glory.

"I'm just going to see what my options are," 'The One' continued.

"It's just what gets offered, if there's no other options there but to keep the British then I will keep it. However, if I get a world-title eliminator or a shot at the European then I will go for that.

"I'm back in training, switched on, and looking forward to 2019. Hopefully by the end of it I can be back in there looking to lift that world title again.

3:12 Joshua Buatsi showed why he is tipped as one of the best prospects in the world against Tony Averlant Joshua Buatsi showed why he is tipped as one of the best prospects in the world against Tony Averlant

"I know I'm making excuses but I only had 90 seconds of boxing in two years ahead of the Beterbiev fight. A couple of good wins under my belt, with proper activity, will only bring out the very best in me. I believe I can win these kind of fights."

Buatsi, an Olympic bronze medallist from Rio, has raced to eight wins from eight in the pro ranks, having also claimed the WBA International title .

Purse bids for the Johnson-Buatsi fight must be submitted by December 12.