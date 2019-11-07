KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream of KSI-Logan Paul press conference

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul press conference Watch KSI vs Logan Paul press conference

KSI and Logan Paul will reignite their explosive YouTube rivalry at the final press conference - and you can watch the verbal battle on our live stream!

The social media sensations can settle their heated feud in a rematch on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but they will firstly resume their war of words in front of the watching media.

Watch the KSI-Logan Paul 2 press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Paul has made a fresh attempt to rile KSI this week, insisting the ideal outcome would be a humiliating loss for the Brit.

"It would be nice to secure a glorious, fabulous, fantastic knockout that makes KSI a meme for the rest of his life," said the Californian.

