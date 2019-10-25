KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Booking information for KSI's spectacular rematch with Logan Paul

KSI's second fight with Logan Paul is live on Sky Sports Box Office

KSI resumes his rivalry with Logan Paul in a spectacular rematch in Los Angeles - and you can book it now on Sky Sports Box Office.

The YouTube sensations will share the ring again, this time as professional fighters, with Britain's KSI and American rival Paul aiming to inflict a humiliating defeat after they fought to a hotly-contested draw as amateur boxers last August.

Billy Joe Saunders, Britain's flamboyant world champion, and Devin Haney, billed as the next Floyd Mayweather, appear on an exciting bill at the Staples Center, ahead of the KSI-Logan Paul rematch.

Billy Joe Saunders returns on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 bill

To book via your Sky remote

Press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

To book online

Click here to book KSI vs Logan Paul 2

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Devin Haney also appears at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

To watch online

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday November 9, live from the O2.

On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

Click here for helpful FAQS about Sky Box Office events

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office.