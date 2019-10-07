KSI vs Logan Paul 2: YouTubers met at fiery London press conference ahead of rematch

KSI and Logan Paul traded heavy verbal blows as they came head to head at a fiery and intense press conference in London.

The YouTube stars - who fight again in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office - were met by a huge crowd as the promotional tour for their rematch hit the English capital.

Thousands of fans flocked into the Troxy and promoter Eddie Hearn set the tone to kick things off: "With no headguards, I have to be honest with you, someone is getting knocked out in LA on November 9."

Following last year's draw, KSI and Logan Paul will fight professionally for the first time with 10oz gloves next month, and spent the duration of Monday night's press conference slinging insults at each other.

The crowd was very much on the side of KSI and the Londoner made his feelings felt: "There is absolutely no respect, I can't wait to finish him off.

"In the last round of the first fight, you were begging for mercy!"

Logan Paul gladly played the villain and boldly predicted a "first-round decapitation" as the chorus of boos only got louder.

When the pair faced off, it was KSI who did all the talking, his Ohio rival locked into an intense, icy stare.

Former heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs, who trains Paul, was present while a number of other celebrities took to the stage.

Dogs, branded T-Shirts and even a brand new moustache all completed a somewhat absorbing presser.