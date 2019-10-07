KSI vs Logan Paul 2: YouTube stars fight live on Sky Sports Box Office

The YouTube sensations meet again on November 9.

KSI's spectacular rematch with Logan Paul is live on Sky Sports Box Office as the YouTube sensations settle their feud in Los Angeles on November 9.

Backed by millions of followers, the YouTubers will share the ring for a second time, this time as professional fighters, with Britain's KSI and American rival Paul aiming to inflict a humiliating defeat after they fought to a hotly-contested draw as amateur boxers last August.

Billy Joe Saunders, Britain's flamboyant world champion, and Devin Haney, billed as the next Floyd Mayweather, appear on an exciting bill at the Staples Center, ahead of the KSI-Logan Paul rematch.

It's time baby, November 9, I will be fighting Logan Paul. Sky Sports Box Office - that's where you can watch it! For my UK fans, see me knock out Logan Paul. KSI

Watch me KO KSI live on Sky Sports Box Office on November 9! Logan Paul

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing, said: "We're very excited to be showing KSI-Logan Paul 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Both KSI and Logan have agreed to enter the world of professional boxing for their second fight and I've been to see their training camps in LA and London, both training hard, both determined to silence their YouTube rival at The Staples Center.

"We're embracing change and the demand for entertainment, opening up Sky Sports Box Office and our growing sport to a new audience for a price of £9.95. A chance for us to showcase all levels of boxing to a new demographic, with world-class fighters in action before the YouTube stars.

"It's going to be a spectacular build-up in Los Angeles. Britain's WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney, one of America's hottest talents are on the same bill - and KSI and Logan Paul will then take centre stage to settle their rivalry."