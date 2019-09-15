KSI vs Logan Paul: YouTubers met at fiery press conference before turning pro for rematch

KSI (L) and Logan Paul face-off

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul had a feisty face-off to tee up their rematch, and had to be pulled apart.

The social media personalities boxed to a draw in an amateur fight last year and will turn professional to meet again on November 9, in Los Angeles.

They will wear 10oz gloves and no headguards for the rematch and promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I promise you, this time, someone is getting knocked out."

KSI and Logan Paul spent the duration of their press conference on Saturday night slinging insults at each other, with the crowd chanting "USA, USA".

Eddie Hearn and Shannon Briggs help to separate them

YouTubers fight on November 9 in LA

Shannon Briggs, the former world heavyweight champion, will train Ohio's Paul to face Londoner KSI.

"We will be in phenomenal shape," Briggs said. "He will tear him apart, I guarantee you. My boy will be more prepared than any man in history. Logan Paul will knock him out."

Paul added: "Nobody that watched our first fight could tell me that KSI is a better boxer. I got tired. It was my first fight. Adrenaline dump.

"You know you don't stand a chance. I'd had four months of boxing. This time I've got Shannon Briggs in my corner.

"First round knockout. You know I won the first fight."

KSI predicted: "Ultimately I am going to knock him out. That's what I'm going to do."

A fiery head-to-head with both men shouting at each other concluded the press conference.