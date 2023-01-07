Frazer Clarke to spar Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Tyson Fury unification bout? 'Get my number and get in touch'

Frazer Clarke would seize the chance to be a sparring partner for Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the Ukrainian heavyweight’s unification showdown with Tyson Fury, saying "get my number and get in touch!"

Standing at 6ft 6in and weighing in at 271lb last time out, the unbeaten Clarke, currently preparing for his fifth professional bout in two weeks' time, is of similar stature to WBC champion Fury and would seemingly provide ideal preparation for the 6ft 3in, 221lb Usyk.

The WBA, WBO and IBF title holder and 'The Gypsy King' are in the process of finalising a hotly-anticipated showdown for all the belts in the first quarter of this year, and Fury's fellow Brit Clarke would be more than happy to help and learn from Usyk.

"Oh, I'd relish the experience and love it, 100 per cent," Clarke told Sky Sports. "I'd go there and love the experience.

"It would be fantastic for me, and if Team Usyk are reading this interview, get my number and get in touch. I'd love to go over."

Before any of that can happen though, the 31-year-old returns to action on the undercard of the British battle between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After out-boxing Kamil Sokolowski for six rounds in a dominant points victory back in November, Clarke takes on durable Argentinian Kevin Espindola in a scheduled eight-rounder at the Manchester Arena as he aims to continue building towards a potential title clash later this year.

"He's won seven of 13, he's tough and durable and never been stopped," Clarke said. "He's fought at a good level and I'm looking forward to it.

"It's all about showing gradual improvements. That's why I'm in this sport, and I want to just keep working and keep fighting the right fights until I get to where I want to be.

"It's been a good training camp. It's been busy and difficult going through Christmas, but it's a new experience and I'm really looking forward to it."

Victory and a chance to spar with Usyk would make it a perfect start to 2023 for Clarke, and he has backed the 35-year-old's previous opponent to come back stronger than ever this year too.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk retained his titles with another victory Anthony Joshua last year

Despite suffering back-to-back losses against Usyk, Anthony Joshua is still on the periphery of world title contention and Clarke is in no doubt his fellow former Great Britain Olympian can climb back to the top of the mountain.

"One hundred percent - write him off at your peril," Clarke said. "He's hungry and hungrier now than ever.

"He'll be looking to chuck himself right back in the mix this year and I'm right behind him. Fingers crossed he can get back to where I think he belongs.

"I think people want to see him and Dillian Whyte fight again, I've heard Otto Wallin mentioned - he's got to go in at a high level. He's still in the mix with the top boys, so we'll see."

Clarke returns on bumper Sky Box Office bill

Olympic bronze medallist Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to action on January 21, with Chris Kongo challenging Ekow Essuman for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles also on the Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard.

Clarke, the Team GB boxing captain at the Tokyo Olympic Games, is another sterling addition to the big bill at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The heavyweight sensation looks to continue his professional rise on the show that sees Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe in action as well as the Eubank Jr vs Smith grudge match, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal hero is eager to ascend the heavyweight rankings this year and will return to the scene of his last victory, where will be keen to remind the division of his explosive skills as he did last November when he outclassed Sokolowski over six rounds.

The main event - in association with Wasserman Boxing - sees bitter middleweight enemies Eubank Jr and Smith face-off in what promises to be an epic domestic clash for the ages with both rivals bidding to take a giant leap towards their desired world title pursuits.

Elsewhere on the stacked pay-per-view card, Riakporhe battles former WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki, as local lad Jack Massey steps up to the heavyweight division to fight former world champion Parker.

