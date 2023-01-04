Frazer Clarke returns on bumper Sky Sports Box Office bill | Chris Kongo collides with Ekow Essuman on Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard

Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke returns to action on January 21, with Chris Kongo challenging Ekow Essuman for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles also on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard.

Clarke, the Team GB boxing captain at the Tokyo Olympic Games, is another sterling addition to the big bill at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The heavyweight sensation looks to continue his professional rise on the show that sees Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe in action as well as the Eubank Jr vs Smith grudge match, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Image: Clarke is an Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist advancing as a professional

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal hero is eager to ascend the heavyweight rankings this year and will return to the scene of his last victory.

An opponent will be named in due course but Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) will be keen to remind the division of his incredible power as he did last November when he outclassed Kamil Sokowlski over six rounds.

Essuman will defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Kongo in a scintillating addition to the undercard on Saturday January 21.

"The Engine" produced a comprehensive, unanimous points victory over BOXXER's Samuel Antwi at the same venue last September to retain his titles and protect his flawless record (18-0, 7 KOs).

Image: Ekow Essuman will fight Chris Kongo on the January 21 bill with the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles on the line

But he will undoubtedly face a tough test in the form of "2 Slick" Kongo in what promises to be a barnstorming title clash.

Kongo captured the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight crown when he defeated Sebastian Formella last June in London. He'll be hungry to start the New Year in style by putting the first dent on Essuman's burgeoning CV and claiming two prestigious titles.

Another explosive heavyweight prospect is confirmed for January 21 too in Matty Harris. The hard-hitting Coventry fighter (3-0, 2 KOs) burst on the scene in 2021 and last year added two impressive stoppages to his resume, defeating Mait Metsis and Pawel Strykowski. An opponent for Harris will be named soon.

Image: Clarke defeated tough veteran Kamil Sokolowski in his last bout (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Unbeaten Scottish cruiserweight starlet Scott Forrest (3-0, 3 KOs) will be keen to showcase his talent on the night when he collides with Amine "The Beast" Boucetta (7-5).

BOXXER founder and CEO, Ben Shalom said: "These are four terrific additions to what is already a blockbuster card. Tickets are selling out fast with a bumper crowd all set for an incredible night of boxing in Manchester."

The main event - in association with Wasserman Boxing - sees bitter middleweight enemies Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith face-off in what promises to be an epic domestic clash for the ages with both rivals bidding to take a giant leap towards their desired world title pursuits.

Elsewhere on the stacked pay-per-view card, Richard Riakporhe battles former WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki, as local lad Jack Massey steps up to the heavyweight division to fight former world champion Joseph Parker.