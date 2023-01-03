Joseph Parker looking for an 'explosive finish' against Jack Massey | 'Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, if you’re looking for a fight, come to me'

Joseph Parker is looking for an "explosive finish" when he fights Jack Massey on January 21.

Parker, a former WBO heavyweight world champion, is adamant a spectacular victory on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will set him up for even bigger fights later this year.

Joe Joyce beat Parker in December and is now in the frame for a shot at Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

Image: Joseph Parker goes to war with Joe Joyce

It means Parker has to regroup but there are still plenty of other targets at heavyweight.

"Jack's got my full attention now and he's going to get it," Parker told Sky Sports. "He can come up to heavyweight but it's going to be a rude awakening.

"If he's taking anything from my last fight then that's a mistake," the New Zealander added. "I'll show something better.

"[Joyce] was the better man on the day and on that day I gave it everything I had and it wasn't good enough. On that day. If I could line up a few fights or a few good wins I'd love to have a rematch with him."

Parker knows that in heavyweight boxing new opportunities can arise suddenly.

Image: Parker is a dangerous puncher who's beaten Derek Chisora twice and fought Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte before

"I would love to fight Dillian Whyte again, I think that first fight [we had] was very exciting and again on that day, he was the winner and he got the better of me. There wasn't a lot in it," Parker said. "If I can get a good win over Jack, that could be next.

His team has reached out to Anthony Joshua to sound out another potential rematch. "David Higgins, my manager sent a message to Matchroom [to ask] if Joshua needed a fight but we got no reply back," Parker revealed.

"He's got to fight someone. I know he's looking for a trainer or working with a few trainers in America but if AJ wants a fight, let me finish Jack off, if you're looking for a fight, come to me. Dillian Whyte, if you're looking for a fight, I'm available, after I take care of Jack. Even Joe Joyce, if you want another fight and no one wants to fight you, let's go again. I don't really care.

"I have no worries about fighting anyone."

To realise those plans he will need a dominant victory over local man Massey at the AO Arena in Manchester on January 21.

Image: Parker is looking to push himself back into title contention

"I know where I am now and I have to build myself back and the person in front of me now is Jack and Jack's been asking for this fight and he's going to get it," Parker said.

"I have left my family for Christmas and New Year, been training up in Morecambe… I'm going to make it worth it by beating him up, smash him as best I can.

"From a loss like that you need to come back and show a better account of yourself and that's what I want to do," he continued.

"The explosive finish is what we all want. He may be a little bit difficult to pin down and I've been studying him and he's a tough, tough guy. But I don't think he's at my level.

"Maybe he saw something the last fight that he could work on to try and get me. But my goal is to go out there and just smash him and start the year off with a bang."

