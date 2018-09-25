Watch Vasyl Lomachenko juggle, bounce on his knuckle and do a whole lot more in the gym

Vasyl Lomachenko can "do it all in the ring" but can do even more in the gym - as you will see if you watch the clip above.

The London 2012 gold medalist and three-weight world champion is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and told Sky Sports News his skill set is "universal".

But when it comes down to what Lomachenko does in the gym, the Ukrainian puts it down to his father and trainer, Anatoly, and his eye for co-ordination.

"He is my coach and these exercises are from him, they are good for your coordination," he said.

"They are very special exercise for boxing."

