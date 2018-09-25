Vasyl Lomachenko admits he likes watching Anthony Joshua and would like to fight at Wembley

Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates his junior lightweight bout victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux at Madison Square Garden

Vasyl Lomachenko admits he is a fan of Anthony Joshua and would like to follow in his foosteps and fight at Wembley Stadium.

The pound-for-pound sensation was there on Saturday night to see 'AJ' defend his world titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin.

Lomachenko is in the United Kingdom with compatriot and friend Oleksandr Usyk, who wants to move up to heavyweight and take on Joshua if he can beat Tony Bellew in November, and 'Hi-Tec' is clearly impressed by the British star.

"I liked the fight, it was very interesting and a very good fight," he told Sky Sports News when asked about Joshua's Wembley Stadium win.

"It was a good fight for people who understand boxing and who love their boxing. It was a very good atmosphere.

"I like watching Joshua. He's a very interesting fighter, he is a very smart fighter, strong fighter and he always gives people a very tough fight. That's why I like watching him.

"Maybe one day I will [get to fight at Wembley]. I need to have a fight with a very famous fighter in England. Maybe with Joshua?"

Lomachenko won gold at London 2012, as did Joshua and Usyk, but he refused to predict the November undisputed cruiserweight clash between his friend and Bellew.

"I don't know [who will win], it's boxing, but this fight will be history," he said.

"It's two tough guys and for the fans it's a very good fight. Usyk is Olympic champion, he is a smart fighter and he looks like a small Lomachenko."

