Tony Bellew confident he can upset 'monster' Oleksandr Usyk

Tony Bellew is confident he will upset the odds against "monster" Oleksandr Usyk, in what is likely to be the final fight of his career.

Bellew (33-1-2-20KO) will challenge Usyk (15-0-11KO) for his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO cruiserweight world titles in Manchester on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Undefeated Usyk, who won gold as an amateur at the London 2012 Olympics, has looked untouchable since turning professional in 2013 but Bellew has warned the Ukrainian he has never faced anyone of his calibre.

Usyk and Bellew met in the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night

"For the first time in his whole career he sees a man looking back at him who believes he can win and not a man who believes he is going to lose," Bellew said.

"As great as those other fighters are that he has faced and beaten, not one of them goes in there with the heart and the belief that they are going to beat him.

"That changes on November 10. I don't just think or believe I am going to find a way. I know because I always do.

"And let's not forget, I have the one thing that he does not have and that is a punch that can switch lights off within the blink of an eye.

"Just one wrong step, one wrong manoeuvre and it is over."

Tale Of The Tape - Usyk vs Bellew

Usyk dominated Russia's previously unbeaten power-puncher Murat Gassiev in Moscow in July to become undisputed cruiserweight champion, and wasted little time in challenging Bellew afterwards.

Bellew, who was watching while on honeymoon with wife Rachel, quickly decided to accept that challenge, from a man few others are eager to face.

"Everyone asks why? I was on my honeymoon and, for one reason or another, I was watching Oleksandr beat up Murat Gassiev on a mobile phone," Bellew said.

"When the fight stopped, my wife gave me a look as if to say 'we are supposed to be enjoying our night out on our honeymoon, why are you watching that phone?'

"Then he committed the ultimate sin - he said my name. It did not take long. As soon as he said my name I knew.

"The world is going to write me off and the more you write me off, the more I want to fight. So we will see.

"I am going up against the monster, the man who no one really wants to fight, the man who just dismantles fighters and beats them easily.

Usyk is the undisputed cruiserweight champion

"And make no mistake, he is looking past me already. He might say he is not but he is already asking Eddie 'who am I going to fight at heavyweight?' I know he is."

Bellew was leaning towards retirement after his second victory over David Haye in May.

The opportunity to be the man to hand Usyk a first career defeat proved too tempting to turn down but he does admit it is likely to his last fight.

"If I don't stop after this [my wife] is going to divorce me and I have only been married four or five months," Bellew said.

"I don't fancy getting divorced. It is not part of the plan. She is probably watching this somewhere so 'babe, I promise this is, maybe, the last one'."

