Tony Bellew refuses to be intimidated by Oleksandr Usyk staredown

Usyk and Bellew met in the ring at Wembley Stadium

Tony Bellew laughed off Oleksandr Usyk's "crazy" staredown ahead of their undisputed world cruiserweight clash in November.

The fighters went face to face in the ring at Wembley Stadium ahead of Anthony Joshua's seventh-round stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Of course he tried to get to me in that staredown but if he thinks that is going to do anything to me, never mind get me worried, he is just a big fool. Tony Bellew

Bellew and IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO holder Usyk met for the first time since agreeing to fight in Manchester on November 10, but the Liverpudlian was in a dismissive mood afterwards.

"He is what he is, he does what he says on the tin and he's a big dude and yes, he tried to intimidate but I am not scared of him, at all," Bellew told Sky Sports.

1:07 Bellew and Usyk faced off ahead of Anthony Joshua's fight with Alexander Povetkin Bellew and Usyk faced off ahead of Anthony Joshua's fight with Alexander Povetkin

"Of course he tried to get to me in that staredown but if he thinks that is going to do anything to me, never mind get me worried, he is just a big fool.

"I am not scared of anyone, certainly not Usyk. He can give me that crazy Ukrainian look, so I just gave him a crazy Scouse one back.

"He can do what he wants. I have been written off throughout my whole life, so it's nothing new."

Tale Of The Tape - Usyk vs Bellew

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew, from the Manchester Arena, on Novemeber 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.