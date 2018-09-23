Joshua vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte hoping for Anthony Joshua rematch

1:20 Dillian Whyte reacts to Anthony Joshua heavyweight win over Alexander Povetkin Dillian Whyte reacts to Anthony Joshua heavyweight win over Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte is "ready and waiting" should he get the call to rematch Anthony Joshua on April 13.

Whyte was watching ringside as Joshua delivered an emphatic stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin to retain his heavyweight world titles on another epic night at Wembley.

Although in the aftermath 'AJ' reiterated his desire to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder next, Whyte hopes that it will be him in the opposite corner when his bitter rival returns to the national stadium next spring.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Whyte said: "Heavyweight boxing is a funny thing, who knows how bad the damage is to his [Joshua's] nose, he may need surgery.

"But hopefully it's me, I'm here and ready to rock.

"I'm always ready to fight and never say no to a fight.

"Joshua is under a lot of pressure. There is massive pressure on me every fight and he is at a higher level than me.

"Everyone is counting on him, he's selling out stadiums so there is massive pressure. You lose and people start slagging you off and the backing goes.

Joshua stopped Povetkin in the seventh round of a thrilling fight

"Povetkin was going to be sharp early, but I thought AJ would stop him between five and seven rounds.

"Joshua's youth and his activity, the fighters he has fought lately where he has learned a lot, I thought his energy would take over like it did.

"He was patient and took his time, he was jabbing to the body and then brought the right into play which caught Povetkin by surprise."