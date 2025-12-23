Moses Itauma is a heavyweight 'Golden Boy' but he is yet to accept a Murat Gassiev fight, says promoter Al Siesta

Murat Gassiev's promotional team have questioned whether heavyweight 'Golden Boy' Moses Itauma is genuinely interested in a WBA title fight.

The WBA have ordered Itauma to fight the winner of this month's Kubrat Paul vs Murat Gassiev fight, with the Russian emerging victorious as the new WBA 'regular' champion following a sixth-round knockout win at the IBA Pro 13 event in Dubai.

Itauma, who is preparing for his next fight against Jermaine Franklin in Manchester on January 24, has also been ordered to face fellow Brit Lawrence Okolie in a WBC final eliminator, and the unbeaten 20-year-old is yet to indicate his preferred option.

Al Siesta, the IBA pro promoter who co-promotes Gassiev, told Sky Sports: "Going into the [WBA Heavyweight title] fight with Kubrat Pulev, there was a lot of talk about what Murat Gassiev had left. It has been a frustrating period for him with injuries and inactivity - but we believed in his ability.

"We delivered the Pulev bout, and he repaid our faith with a spectacular knockout. For me, the most brutal knockout of 2025.

"Gassiev is back to his best; he was one of the greatest cruiserweights of his era and now he has made his mark in the heavyweight division. His injury problems are behind him and now he is ready to take on the best in the world: anyone, anytime, anywhere.

"There was, of course, an order by the WBA for Moses Itauma to face the winner of Pulev vs Gassiev - with a lot of talk from our friends at Queensberry Promotions - but since Gassiev's destructive performance, it all seems to have gone quiet. Now, there is talk of Itauma vs Lawrence Okolie.

"For me, this is no coincidence. They would have jumped at the chance to face a 44-year-old Kubrat Pulev, but a prime, heavy-hitter like Murat Gassiev? I know the game and I can see why Frank Warren would not want to put his 'Golden Boy' in with Murat. We take it as a compliment!

"However, if Itauma is ready to step up and face a real challenge, we would welcome him for Murat's first defence. It would be a spectacular fight. Murat will face anyone and has the power to knock out any heavyweight in the world. We can do that fight anywhere: Moscow, Dubai, London or the moon! Murat is a world champion, a man of the people, and is willing to showcase his ability to a global audience."

Gassiev could instead target a string of big-name British heavyweights as he holds ambitious plans to face Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley.

"It is Murat's dream to fight in London and, specifically, Wembley Stadium, said Siesta. "He loves British boxing fans and their passion for the sport. He feeds off this energy. If Itauma isn't ready, then our friend Derek Chisora has already demanded the fight with Murat.

"In fact, he was in the ring sooner than I was after Murat defeated Pulev. What a story that would be: Derek Chisora fighting for the WBA Heavyweight title in his 50th professional fight. We know what Derek brings to the table and we are 100% ready to make this fight in London."

Joshua ended a 15-month absence from the ring with a sixth-round knockout of YouTube star Jake Paul in the early hours of Saturday, while Wardley is weighing up his next move after being elevated as the new WBO champion following a stoppage of Joseph Parker in October.

Siesta added: "Of course, there is Anthony Joshua. If he wants another opportunity to become world champion, there is no bigger fight in the U.K. for us commercially. I understand that he is looking for a warm-up fight before facing Tyson Fury in 2026 - but make no mistake, Murat is not a warm-up for anyone.

"A fight with 'AJ' would be a huge international event that could fill up any stadium or arena in the United Kingdom. We appreciate, however, that Joshua looks to have reached a stage of his career where he wants the biggest pay cheque for the least risk. He has earned that right - but if he still has the ambition to become a three-time world champion, then Eddie Hearn has my phone number.

"Lastly, of course, is the WBO champion Fabio Wardley. What can I say about Fabio? He has done tremendously well to get to the level he has achieved. He has tremendous heart and desire - and he will fight anyone. I was disappointed to see Oleksandr Usyk vacate his title instead of giving Wardley the shot he clearly deserved, but this is boxing. We are ready to make this fight between two proud champions, for the WBA and WBO titles.

"A bout between Fabio and Murat would be must-see TV - but be warned, you cannot afford to give Murat the same success that [Justis] Huni or [Joseph] Parker had, otherwise it will be a quick night.

"We are open to face anyone in the division. Murat is the kind of fighter who thrives on the big occasion and wants to face the best opponents available. It is no secret of his desire to conquer the United Kingdom - and heavyweight is a division dominated by the Brits! Our friends at Queensberry and Matchroom have my number. We are ready to make these fights at a moment's notice.

"Murat Gassiev is back: bigger, better and badder than ever. It is our dream to perform in the U.K. in front of a packed crowd in 2026!"