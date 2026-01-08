Anthony Joshua posts heartfelt tribute to friends killed in Nigeria car crash
British heavyweight's personal trainer, Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with stationary truck on Nigeria's Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29
Anthony Joshua has paid a heartfelt tribute to his two friends who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria.
Joshua was released from hospital on New Year's Eve after sustaining minor injuries in the fatal incident that took the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.
Ghami and Ayodele were described as 'close friends and integral members of Anthony's team,' in a statement released by a spokesperson for Joshua.
Joshua took to social media to post his own tribute to his two friends.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn't even realise how special they are.
"I'll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.
"100 per cent it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾"
The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged by Nigerian police on Friday with offences that include causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
The case has been adjourned until January 20.
The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.
Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.