Anthony Joshua posts heartfelt tribute to friends killed in Nigeria car crash

Anthony Joshua has paid a heartfelt tribute to his two friends who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria.

Joshua was released from hospital on New Year's Eve after sustaining minor injuries in the fatal incident that took the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

Ghami and Ayodele were described as 'close friends and integral members of Anthony's team,' in a statement released by a spokesperson for Joshua.

Joshua took to social media to post his own tribute to his two friends.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn't even realise how special they are.

"I'll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

"100 per cent it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warning: This footage contains distressing scenes. British heavyweight Anthony Joshua walks away from a vehicle - in which he was a passenger - after a fatal car crash in Nigeria. (Pictures:@akinyemiabdulq1)

The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged by Nigerian police on Friday with offences that include causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The case has been adjourned until January 20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley says Anthony Joshua will need time to gather himself and decide whether he will box again after being involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.